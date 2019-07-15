close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
July 16, 2019

Human rights

July 16, 2019

Due to rapid globalization, certain elements of the Western culture have been incorporated into our lives. However, one important attribute, respect for human rights has been hard for our people to take heed of. The rights of citizens for affordable healthcare, clean drinking water and affordable foodstuff are still deemed as unimportant.

Many people are still unprepared to give others a right to choose whom they wish to marry. The leaders of our society should take initiative to ensure that the common people are treated like human beings deserve to be treated.

Dr. Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

