ASI inside substandard APC killed in Shah Bhello forest operation

SUKKUR: A police official was killed and another was injured when the armoured vehicle they were using to advance against the robbers in the Katcha area of Shah Bhello forest, Sukkur on Monday was destroyed by the sophisticated weapons of dacoits.

The police had launched an operation against dacoits in Shah Bhello forest and as they moved towards the hideouts in the Katcha area, the criminals attacked them with anti-aircraft guns and rocket launchers, damaging the armoured personnel carrier.

The attack killed ASI Zulfiqar and injured constable Abdul Rasheed in the armoured vehicle, raising serious questions about the quality of the armour used in the APCs. Serious questions are being raised as to how bullets and rockets pulverized the armour and killed, injured the force. This is not the only incident of its kind.

Earlier on June 2, in Shikarpur, SHO, Ghulam Murtaza Mirani and ASI Zukfiqar Panhwar were killed in an attack on their armoured personnel carrier by bandits during an operation in the Katcha area of Sukkur.

As always, an inquiry was held about the quality of armoured cars but nothing was done to replace the inferior quality armoured vehicles and on Monday once again one police officer lost his life due to laxity by top cops who once again deployed inferior and substandard armoured vehicles against well-armed bandits. The incident is also a sad commentary on the police intelligence for failure to know about the tactics and sophisticated equipment with dacoits, against whom common police have no defence.

Following the tragic death of two officers in a substandard armoured vehicle, the IGP had ordered an inquiry which failed to address the problem and today another officer was lost due to the callous disregard for the lives of juniors in uniform.

Shah-Belo forest, which touches the boundaries of Shikarpur and Sukkur districts, is considered a sanctuary for known gangs of dacoits and miscreants. Despite repeated operations in the last 20 years, the police and law-enforcement agencies have failed to clear the area of criminals and outlaws.