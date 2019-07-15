close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
Three-day anti-polio drive begins in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The Health Department has formally kicked off a three-day special anti-polio campaign in Torghar district, where five confirmed cases of this crippling disease were reported in the recent weeks. "We have to protect around 36,000 children from poliovirus as this virus has already crippled five kids in the district in the recent weeks," Javed Ali, the deputy commissioner, told a meeting chaired by him in Judbah on Monday.

