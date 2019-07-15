Man jailed for second marriage sans first wife’s permission

LAHORE: A local court handed down jail term and fine to a man for contracting second marriage without getting permission from his first wife.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Amanullah Bhatti heard a petition filed by a woman, against second marriage of her husband Rashid. The petitioner pleaded to the court that her spouse Rashid contracted second marriage without her knowledge and permission, while according to the law, a man must get permission from first wife before the second marriage. He not only betrayed me, but also violated the law of the land, the petitioner said seeking legal action against her husband.

The court after hearing the lawyers’ arguments awarded 11-month jail and Rs2.5 lakh fine to the man. The court declared that in case of non-payment of the fine, he would have to undergo further four months in jail.