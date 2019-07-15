Occupation of forests in Galiyat echoes in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday witnessed a heated debate over the illegal occupation of forests in the Galiyat area in Abbottabad district as opposition members put the blame on influential persons belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the situation.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) lawmaker Nighat Yasmin Orakzai, during the Question Hour, pointed out that senior PTI leader Jehangir Tareen had occupied precious land in the mountainous and forested Galiyat area in Hazara division.

She alleged that the PTI leader and other members of the land mafia had constructed buildings over the forest land. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, who was elected MPA from Galiyat in Abbottabad, supported the PPP MPA and said some powerful and influential people who are part of the land mafia had occupied precious state land in the area.

He asked the assembly's Speaker to refer the matter to the standing committee to probe the issue. Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentary party leader and former senior minister Inayatullah, while participating in the debate, asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal government to take action against the influential land mafia.

However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan termed it mere allegations and said the lawmakers should provide proof before doing character assassination of the PTI leaders.

He requested the speaker to expunge the name of Jehangir Tareen from the assembly proceedings. The law minister assured the House that the degree Shahadatul Alamia offered by the Wafaqul Madaris would be recognized as equal to university degree and the Education Department and other departments concerned would be issued circular in this regard.