One held in Rs6.8m fraud

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra Saddar police Monday arrested an accused involved in Rs6.8 million fraud, Tanveerur Rehman of Chak 90/JB told police that accused Mukhtar Ahmad of Chak 71/JB received Rs 6.8 million from him for the sale of farmland located at Chak 279/JB, but he later knew that accused had prepared fabricated land ownership documents and he had no farmland in said village.
