OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

‘Corruption Bachao Agenda will fail’

National

LAHORE: Minister for Communication & Works Sardar Asif Naqai has said it is surprising that the PML-N not only plundered national exchequer but also did not even hesitate to loot the foreign aid donated for earthquake affectees.

The minister said today’s crucial phase is due to the looting and plundering of the past rulers in the name of development and progress of the country. He said time of money laundering and corruption has ended. Prime Minister Imran Khan will bring the ongoing campaign against corruption to its logical end. He said Corruption Bachao Agenda will fail despite all its negative tactics.

Opposition cannot protect their corrupt leaders from accountability. Political career of Peoples Party and N-league has ended and people during next general elections will reject them. Imran Khan is the only ray of hope for the nation who can eradicate corruption, unemployment, poverty and price hike from the country. PTI government is implementing the agenda of achieving development and prosperity for Pakistan. Economy will soon improve, the minister added.

