Distinction

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two students of Toba Tek Singh have secured second position in Faisalabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) matriculation examinations 2019.

According to result, Muhammad Fazalur Rehman has secured 1083 marks out of 1100 marks in science group (boys). He is the student of Government Boys High School No 1, Kamalia.

While, Hasan Rauf has obtained 1011 marks and remained on second position in general group (boys). He was the student of Government Boys School No 1, Pirmahal.