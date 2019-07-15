More rains forecast in KP, Punjab

LAHORE: Moderate rain inundated several city localities here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions.

They said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its trough is extending northwards. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted rain-thundershower associated with gusty winds (with isolated heavy falls) at scattered places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

On Monday, rain-thundershower associated with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Zhob, Peshawar divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Monday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 31.7°C and minimum was 21.5°C.