close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 16, 2019

Pak Army provides Smart Verification Alert System to Balochistan Police

National

A
APP
July 16, 2019

QUETTA: Pakistan Army has donated Smart Verification and Alert System (SVAS) to Balochistan Police to beef up security apparatus of Balochistan on Monday.

Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa formally handed over the Smart verification systems to the Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan Police Mohsin Hassan Butt during a ceremony held at Headquarters Southern Command, said press release issued here.

The SVAS system will enable Balochistan Police to facilitate the identity of individuals passing through existing check posts in the province, he said. In addition Pakistan Army has also provided sniffing dogs to effectively detect explosives and narcotics hidden in vehicles in order to decrease smuggling activities in the areas.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus