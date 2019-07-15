Affray suspects released on bail

LONDON: Five men — aged 22 to 31 — arrested on suspicion of affray after a car was driven at a group of people in London have been released on bail, police said.

Police were called to reports of a fight following an incident in Lombard Road, Battersea, which saw a man in his twenties suffer a broken leg. He was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital. A second man, who is also believed to be in his twenties, suffered a head injury and his condition is currently stable.

Scotland Yard said it was continuing inquiries to find the driver of the car who fled the scene. The group were driven at after they left a nearby hotel, police said, and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.