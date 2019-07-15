UK airports focus of forced marriage crackdown

LONDON: Police and border officials are staging a week-long crackdown on forced marriage.Focusing on flights to countries where the practice is the most common, they will aim to intercept victims as they leave or return to the UK. Airport and airline staff will be given extra training to spot the signs of forced marriage and encouraged to report suspicions to police.

Social services, health workers and charities will also take part in the week of action

under Operation Limelight. National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for forced marriage Commander Ivan Balhatche said: “Forced marriage is a violation of human rights. This week, officers will be at airports using intelligence to intervene to prevent victims being taken abroad for a forced marriage.

“We’ll also be equipping airport staff to spot signs and encouraging them to report suspicions to us. The isolation, threats and violence that victims experience means that this is not something that can be tackled by police alone. That’s why our close partnership with public and third sector organisations during this operation will be key.”

In 2018, the Home Office supported victims in 1,764 suspected cases of forced marriage, 574 of which involved under-18s. These cases were linked to 74 different countries, the most common of which involved travel to Pakistan (769 cases), Bangladesh (157 cases) and India (110 cases). Officials say real numbers are likely to be much higher because the crime goes unreported.

A forced marriage is one which one or both spouses do not, or cannot, agree to. It was made a specific crime in 2014, with a maximum jail term of seven years.Founder of the Freedom Charity, which works to eliminate forced marriage, Aneeta Prem, said: “Targeting airports as the summer holidays get under way is key. We know it’s when potential victims are more likely to be taken abroad by their families to attend a wedding, not knowing that it is their own.

“Once someone is abroad it can take a great deal of effort to get them back to the UK safely and so this operation at airports is vital as it’s the last chance to save someone from a forced marriage. We know that forced marriage can lead to domestic abuse, rape, slavery and even murder.”