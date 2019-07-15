War hero Alan Turing to feature on £50 note

MANCHESTER: Alan Turing, the Second World War code-breaker and pioneer of computer science with a “fearless approach to daunting problems”, will appear on the Bank of England’s next £50 note.

Turing was selected from a list of nearly 1,000 eligible people who have contributed to science. It is hoped that even more people will be inspired to learn about the groundbreaking achievements of the mathematician, whose later life was overshadowed by a conviction for which he was pardoned after death.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney made the announcement at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester. The new polymer £50 note is expected to enter circulation by the end of 2021.

It will feature a quote from Turing, given in an interview to the Times newspaper on June 11 1949: “This is only a foretaste of what is to come, and only the shadow of what is going to be.”

A GCHQ spokeswoman said Turing’s technical innovations “were ahead of their time and still inform and improve our work at GCHQ to help keep the UK safe”.Turing played a pivotal role at Bletchley Park in breaking the Enigma code, an achievement which is said to have helped to shorten the length of the Second World War by years, saving millions of lives.

The Enigma enciphering machine had been used by the German armed forces to send messages securely. He was also pivotal in the development of early computers, first at the National Physical Laboratory and later at the University of Manchester.

Turing laid the foundations for work on artificial intelligence by considering the question of whether machines could think. Carney said: “As the father of computer science and artificial intelligence, as well as war hero, Alan Turing’s contributions were far-ranging and path-breaking. Turing is a giant on whose shoulders so many now stand.”Turing’s place on the new £50 banknote means Jane Austen will continue to be the only woman, apart from the Queen, whose image will be on the Bank’s notes.