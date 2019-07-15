Park Lane case: Zardari’s remand extended for 14 days

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday extended former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Zardari’s remand for 14 days in the Park Lane corruption case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the former president in the court of judge Mohammad Bashir, following the removal of judge Arshad Malik from the accountability court. The bureau sought an extension of 14 days in Zardari’s remand.

Accepting the NAB’s request, the court granted a 14-day extension in Zardari’s remand and ordered the anti-graft body to produce the PPP co-chairman in the court on July 29. The court also allowed Zardari’s children — Bilawal, Aseefa, and Bakhtawar — to meet their father twice a week.

Zardari was arrested by the NAB in the Park Lane case on July 1. He was already in the NAB custody since June 10 after the Islamabad High Court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition in the fake accounts case.

The NAB said Zardari was being investigated for his alleged involvement in extending loans and other misappropriations by Parthenon Private Limited, Park Lane Estate Private Limited and others.