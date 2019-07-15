28 die as rains wreak havoc in Neelum Valley

MUZAFFARABAD: Devastating rains and flashfloods in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Neelum Valley have left at least 28 people dead and several injured, besides destroying 200 houses and shops and sweeping away 15 vehicles.

Twelve members of a Tableeghi Jamaat were among the people who were missing after the flashfloods. Officials warned the death toll could rise as rescuers struggled to reach affected areas, and with the floods badly damaging communication systems.

The devastation happened after a cloud burst in Neelum Valley’s Lessva village late on Sunday which led to flashfloods that destroyed 130 houses, 70 shops and swept away 15 vehicles, said director operations of disaster management authority Saeed-ur-Rehman. He said flashfloods also severely damaged the telecommunication system.

Several people were stranded in their houses and efforts were underway to evacuate them. The disaster management authority’s official said teams had been dispatched in the affected areas to carry out rescue activities.

Pakistan military’s soldiers were assisting the civil administration in the rescue activities in the affected area, and evacuated 52 people through helicopters. Police control centre of Neelum Valley told APP on Monday afternoon that the catastrophe hit the dwellers of Lessva village, about 30 kilometers from zero point of Athmuqaam district headquarters (DHQ) of Neelum Valley, at about 7.30 p.m. on Sunday following a major land sliding near a thickly populated village.

Rescue teams were immediately rushed from Athmuqaam DHQ and capital town of Muzaffarabad to evacuate the affected people and recover the bodies of victims, said the in-charge of the police control room.

AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, AJK Inspector General Police Salah-uddin Khan, DIG Police HQ, Commissioner Muzaffarabad division and other officials concerned visited the affected areas to supervise the rescue operation.