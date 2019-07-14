‘Spider-Man’ retains top spot at box office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: "Spider-Man: Far From Home" beat back competition from two debut films at the North American box office, winning for a second week straight by raking in an estimated $45.3 million, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.
The latest installment in the blockbuster superhero franchise, which picks up where "Avengers: Endgame" left off, has earned an impressive $846.5 million worldwide.
Retaining its number two spot was Disney/Pixar film "Toy Story 4," which took in $20.7 million on its fourth weekend.
