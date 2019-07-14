close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 15, 2019

‘Spider-Man’ retains top spot at box office

National

AFP
July 15, 2019

LOS ANGELES: "Spider-Man: Far From Home" beat back competition from two debut films at the North American box office, winning for a second week straight by raking in an estimated $45.3 million, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

The latest installment in the blockbuster superhero franchise, which picks up where "Avengers: Endgame" left off, has earned an impressive $846.5 million worldwide.

Retaining its number two spot was Disney/Pixar film "Toy Story 4," which took in $20.7 million on its fourth weekend.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus