‘Spider-Man’ retains top spot at box office

LOS ANGELES: "Spider-Man: Far From Home" beat back competition from two debut films at the North American box office, winning for a second week straight by raking in an estimated $45.3 million, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

The latest installment in the blockbuster superhero franchise, which picks up where "Avengers: Endgame" left off, has earned an impressive $846.5 million worldwide.

Retaining its number two spot was Disney/Pixar film "Toy Story 4," which took in $20.7 million on its fourth weekend.