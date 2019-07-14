Soldier passes away during training

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A soldier passed away during training here on Sunday. Reportedly, Syed Shahid Ikram was shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Sialkot cantonment when his condition deteriorated during training where he passed away. His funeral was held at Kharota Syedan village and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.
SIALKOT: A soldier passed away during training here on Sunday. Reportedly, Syed Shahid Ikram was shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Sialkot cantonment when his condition deteriorated during training where he passed away. His funeral was held at Kharota Syedan village and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.