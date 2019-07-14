Successful traders’ strike no-trust in govt policies: Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the successful strike of the traders across the country was tantamount to expressing no-confidence in the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In a statement, he said the people belonging to all walks of life had been affected by the poor economic policies of the government. He said though the PTI won most of the seats from Peshawar in the last general election, its lawmakers were unable to use their influence to prevent the traders from observing the strike in the provincial capital.

“The people have become disenchanted with the PTI government as it failed to provide any relief to the people,” he said, adding the rulers passed on the burden to the people by imposing new taxes in the federal and provincial budgets.

Aftab Sherpao said the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-dictated budget had eroded the purchasing power of the common man and had triggered an unprecedented wave of inflation.