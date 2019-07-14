Three injured in Pakpattan accident

PAKPATTAN: Three people were injured in an accident near Chak 151-EB on Sunday. A truck was on its way when it collided with another vehicle. As a result, three people, including Muhammad Ashraf, were injured. The injured were rushed to a hospital.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Sunday. Muhammad Usman of Chak 149-EB was on his way by a bike when two dacoits intercepted him near Chak 143-EB and snatched cash and a cell phone.

POWER SHUTDOWN: People have shown concern over long hours power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The power supply remained suspended for several hours without any prior notice from the authorities. The power outages also caused water shortage in various localities of the city.