close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Three injured in Pakpattan accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Three people were injured in an accident near Chak 151-EB on Sunday. A truck was on its way when it collided with another vehicle. As a result, three people, including Muhammad Ashraf, were injured. The injured were rushed to a hospital.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Sunday. Muhammad Usman of Chak 149-EB was on his way by a bike when two dacoits intercepted him near Chak 143-EB and snatched cash and a cell phone.

POWER SHUTDOWN: People have shown concern over long hours power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The power supply remained suspended for several hours without any prior notice from the authorities. The power outages also caused water shortage in various localities of the city.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus