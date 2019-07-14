close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
July 15, 2019

Woman, minor son injured in roof collapse

National

 
July 15, 2019

FAISALABAD: A woman and his minor son sustained injuries when a roof of a room collapsed on them in the area of Jaranwala police on Sunday. According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, a dilapidated roof of the house of Sardar caved in due to rain in Chak 648, Mehdi Shah Lahore Road Jaranwala. As a result, Zarmina, 36, and her 10-year-old son Israr got buried under the debris. The Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and pulled out them from the debris and shifted them to the THQ hospital Jaranwala.

