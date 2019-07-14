PML-N meets to consolidate its position

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday held a meeting to consolidate its position with some of the ‘dissident’ members of the Punjab Assembly also in attendance.

The party spokesperson claimed that 145 members of the provincial assembly attended the parliamentary party meeting, held at Model Town Secretariat under the chairmanship of Ahsan Iqbal, secretary general of the party.

The participants also include the dissident MPAs, who had met Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier. The meeting also discussed a strategy for the upcoming session of the Punjab Assembly.

As per party spokesperson, MPA Jaleel Sharaqpuri, Muhammad Ghiyas and Faisal Niazi not only participated in the meeting but also reportedly stated that they did not want to leave the party.

“We met the PM for resolution of the constituency related issues,” they were quoted by Azma Bukhari, spokesperson for the PML-N, as having said.

Adopting various resolutions, the party stalwarts deplored publication of a ‘fabricated’ news story against Shahbaz Sharif in a British newspaper.

“Shahzad Akbar would soon face removal from the government,” they claimed. They also demanded immediate release of Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister, from jail.

They said after the judge declaring Nawaz Sharif innocent, keeping him in jail was against the basics of justice.

They said that unilateral approach would not work as far as justice for all is concerned.

The MPAs also demanded the authorities concerned issue production order of Hamza Shahbaz and Khwaja Salman Rafique.

They paid glowing tribute to the PML-N leaders, who sacrificed for the supremacy of democracy in the country. They particularly condemned the arrest of Rana Sanaullah.

The meeting participants expressed dismay over one-sided accountability, saying no action was being taken against (Premier) Imran Khan and other leaders of the ruling party. No inquiry was being conducted against Peshawar Metro and other projects, they added.

The traders’ strike was also discussed in the meeting. They expressed serious reservations over increasing inflation in the country.