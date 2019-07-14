Seven held for murdering four rivals

GUJRANWALA: Civil Lines police on Sunday arrested seven accused who were allegedly involved in the murder case of four people.

Accused Muhammad Nazim, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Noman, Ikram, Inamul Haq, Irfan Khan and Haider Butt had allegedly gunned down their four rivals some months ago. Meanwhile, Baghbanpura police arrested kite sellers Mubashar and Bilal and recovered hundreds of kites and string roles from them.

POSITION HOLDERS: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Sunday announced the names of position holder students of the Matriculation examinations 2019 here.