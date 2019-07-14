close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
Agencies
July 15, 2019

An Ashes campaign amid boos and questions

Sports

A
Agencies
July 15, 2019

SYDNEY: When the post-mortems for Australia's World Cup campaign are being assembled a couple of hours later, Australia's coach Justin Langer sails fairly smoothly through his press conference. "We are, I think, honestly moving in the right direction, hopefully we're showing that, the boys have shown that by their behaviours. Not just their batting, I think they've been really good ambassadors on and off the field, they're good people on and off the field, and I'm proud of them for that. What's happened in the past, we all make mistakes, they made some mistakes, hopefully they're redeeming themselves." That, in a nutshell, is the challenge facing Smith, Warner and Australia during the Ashes series to come.

Those three scenes are likely to be repeated unrelentingly, whether it is abuse for Smith, a slightly more raucous kind of the same for Warner, and questions for Australia's leaders about what is left unresolved in the wake of the Newlands scandal.

