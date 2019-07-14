Taiwan’s Chan wins Wimbledon mixed doubles title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and Croatian Ivan Dodig made it back to back Grand Slam successes, clinching the Wimbledon mixed doubles title in a 6-2, 6-3 win over Swede Robert Lindstedt and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on Sunday. Chan and Dodig have become a powerful mixed doubles partnership in the past year having won two French Opens and now Wimbledon. The eighth seeds were always in control surging into a 5-0 lead in the first set. Although Chan -- who won the 2017 US Open doubles title with Martina Hingis -- was broken serving for the set they broke back immediately to clinch it.
