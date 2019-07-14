close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
AFP
July 15, 2019

Small-aircraft crash kills nine in Sweden

World

STOCKHOLM: Nine people died Sunday when a small aircraft being used for tourism crashed in northwest Sweden, the regional authority said. “The nine people on board are dead,” Gabriella Bandling, spokeswoman for the Vaesterbotten region, told AFP. She did not say who they were. According to Swedish media reports, the plane was carrying people for a parachute jump but crashed a little after 2:00 pm (1200 GMT). The plane, a GippsAero GA8 Airvan, had taken off from Umea airport. Amateur footage posted online by the Swedish daily Aftonbladet shows the plane plunging from the sky in a vertical line. “I heard a weird sound, which didn´t sound normal,” one witness, Peter Larsson, told the daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

