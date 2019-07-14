close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 15, 2019

Three Turkish soldiers killed in PKK clashes in southeast: report

World

AFP
July 15, 2019

ANKARA: Three Turkish soldiers were killed and another wounded Sunday in clashes with Kurdish militants belonging to the outlawed PKK group in southeast Turkey, the private news agency DHA reported. The fighting occurred in Hakkari province, nestled up against the Iraqi and Iranian borders, DHA said, adding that three militants — which it termed “terrorists” — were also killed. Turkey has been fighting the PKK or Kurdistan Workers´ Party since a fragile ceasefire between both sides collapsed in 2015. The group is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, NATO and the European Union. The Kurdish insurgency led by the PKK has claimed more than 40,000 lives since it began in 1984.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus