Woman hit by quad bike in Glasgow dies

GLASGOW: A woman has died after she was hit by a quad bike which mounted the kerb in a city street.

The 75-year-old was walking along the pavement in Millbrix Avenue, Glasgow, when the incident happened at around 3.10pm on Saturday. Emergency services attended but the pensioner died at the scene in the Knightswood area of the city. A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was released pending further inquiries. Police are appealing for information about the incident, which involved a red Honda quad bike.

Sergeant Nikki Taylor, of Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the Knightswood area yesterday afternoon and saw a quad bike being driven so we can establish exactly what happened here. We know there was a white van in the street at the time of the incident and we would appeal to the driver to get in touch as they may have vital information. You may also have dash-cam or home CCTV that can help us, please look back. We urge you to get in touch.” The road was closed for nearly five hours while police carried out investigations. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2717 of Saturday July 13 2019, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given in confidence.