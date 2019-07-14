Eight outlaws held

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police has arrested eight outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Sihala police arrested accused Shahid Mehmood and recovered 60 litre wine and two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from him. While police also arrested accused, Malik Nadeem, involved in illegal oil selling.

Aabpar police team arrested two accused Hamid Nawaz and Zareena bibi involved in immoral activities.

Kohsar police arrested accused Kamal Shahid and recovered two tins beer from him.

Industrial- Area police arrested accused Zia-Ur-Rehmana and recovered daggers from him.

Noon police arrested accused Muhammad Tahir and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistols from him.

Shams colony police arrested accused Shah Anwar involved in illegally cylinder gas filling.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

He said that menace of drug peddling would not be allowed in educational institutions or anywhere and strict action to be ensured against those involved in such ugly business or activity.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.