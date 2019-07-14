‘800 children provided shelter at CPWB’

Islamabad: Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sara Ahmad Sunday said CPWB have rescued more than 600 child beggars from their handlers in different areas of the Punjab during the last four months with 20% decrease in beggary child cases.

She said, special teams of CPWB conducted raids at various parts of the city and picked 800 street and run away children who were begging in various markets, adding that the bureau registered cases of different incident of child abuse and torture.

She said CPWB caught 800 shelter less children from various parts of the city during last year 2018-19. She said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government was striving for the betterment and growth of abandoned children by providing them with education and training.

Sara Ahmad said every effort would be made to make CPWB a best institution, adding, she would work with a commitment to fulfill the responsibility of rehabilitation of abandoned children.

Since the bureau established, it has rescued almost 56000 children in Punjab, she added. The children who were abused, exploited, used for exploitation, without parental care, or used for child trafficking, abduction and sale are rescued by the officers from Social Section, she explained.

To a question, she said they have professional trainers and clinical psychologists who provide psycho-social counselling services for better adjustment in the surroundings. She said the Bureau was providing an ideal environment to the neglected children for their protection and rehabilitation with provision of education, health care and psychological counselling.

Government of the Punjab decided to extend CPWB in other districts of province to help and provide care, rehabilitation, education and training to strapped and neglected children of society.

The main objective of CPWB is to protect children from criminals and human traffickers, she said adding, this institution helped children becoming a useful citizen by providing education and technical skills.

She also assured that CPWB under the dynamic leadership of Usman Buzdar would be made an effective institution in Punjab in coming years. She added that they also announced an awareness campaign in far-flung areas of the province on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. She stressed that it was need of the hour that actions were initiated to benefit and promote the welfare of the children who were in compromised situation.