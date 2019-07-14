Haj flights schedule for remaining pilgrims next week

Islamabad: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would issue the flights schedule for successful pilgrims of the Government Scheme’s second and third balloting during next week, spokesman for the ministry Imran Siddique said Sunday.

Talking to this agency, he said the details of Haj flights would be available on ministry’s website immediately after the announcement, besides informing about their flight schedule, buildings, Maktab number and other relevant details through SMS and letters.

A pilgrim should go to Haji camp two days prior to departure of their flights. They would get identity bags and Pakistan flags free of charge. According to tentative schedule the pre-Haj flights would be started from July 31 to August 6.The Ministry had selected 7,309 lucky persons in second balloting and another 4,316 in 3rd balloting to perform the sacred religious obligation under Government Haj Scheme.