Magistrates to conduct raids against profiteers, hoarders regularly

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the assistant commissioners (acs), magistrates and other officers concerned to conduct raids against profiteers and hoarders regularly and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates, the Rawalpindi District Administration conducted raids last week in different markets of the district including Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas and imposed fines on profiteers while seven FIRs were also lodged against the violators.

The authorities concerned had also been instructed to hold Price Control Committee meeting twice a month. The ACs and Price Magistrates of the district on the directive of DC Rawalpindi conducted 135 raids in different areas and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The raids were conducted by the magistrates concerned in their respective areas to check quality of edibles and their rates, he said adding, fines were slapped on profiteers for overcharging the consumers.

AC Rawalpindi City, Naeem Afzal conducted raids at seven points and imposed fines against the violators. AC Cantt, Rimsha Javed also raided at six points in Cantt Sub-Division and Airport areas and imposed fines on the violators.

Sub-Registrar, Urban-I, Muhammad Iqbal conducted 25 raids in different markets of New Town and Gunjmandi areas and penalized the profiteers. He said that the administration was taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers and the violators would not be allowed to cheat the public. The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, he added. The reports would also be sent to the provincial headquarters on daily basis, he added.