Mon Jul 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Soldier passes away during training

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

SIALKOT: A soldier passed away during training here on Sunday. Reportedly, Syed Shahid Ikram was shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Sialkot cantonment when his condition deteriorated during training where he passed away. His funeral was held at Kharota Syedan village and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in the village.

