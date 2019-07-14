147 power pilferers caught

MULTAN: Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 147 power pilferers during operation in South Punjab an official of Mepco said on Sunday. Mepco teams raided Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan areas and detected theft of 247,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said. A sum of over Rs 4.3 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 11 of them on the charge of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.