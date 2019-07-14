close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Boy murdered in Batapur

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

LAHORE: A 10-year-old boy was abused and killed in the Batapur area on Sunday. The victim identified as Subhan Amjad was playing outside his house when he suddenly disappeared. His family made all an out-effort to trace him but in vain. Meanwhile, neighbours found his body and informed police. The body was removed to morgue.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus