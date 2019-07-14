Boy murdered in Batapur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 10-year-old boy was abused and killed in the Batapur area on Sunday. The victim identified as Subhan Amjad was playing outside his house when he suddenly disappeared. His family made all an out-effort to trace him but in vain. Meanwhile, neighbours found his body and informed police. The body was removed to morgue.
