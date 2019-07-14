close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

No-trust move against Sanjrani to fail: Buzdar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said the PTI-led government along with its coalition partners would foil No-Confidence Move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. The PTI government stands tall with Senate chairman and will vote for him, Buzdar said in his statement issued from Lahore here Sunday. Lashing out at the opposition parties, he said the opposition parties only wanted to remove Senate chairman for their personal interest the nation was fully aware of their designs, he continued. He lauded the role of Senate chairman in running the house smoothly.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus