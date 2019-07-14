close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Young nurses stage protest

National

SUKKUR: The Sindh Young Nurses’ Association (SYNA) on Sunday observed a complete strike and staged sit-in protests all over the province and halted all the paramedic assistance to hospitals in Sindh to press for its demands. “The nurses observed strike at all the hospitals in Sindh, including Khairpur, and staged sit-in protests to press for their demands. The nurses’ representatives including Seema Sahatto, Zubiada and others said they were trying to raise their voice for approval of demands for years, but the authorities did not pay heed to the issues.

