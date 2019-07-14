Wall collapse injures woman, minor son

FAISALABAD: A woman and his minor son sustained injuries when a roof of a room

collapsed on them in the area of Jaranwala police on Sunday. According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, a dilapidated roof of the house of Sardar caved in due to rain in Chak 648, Mehdi Shah Lahore Road Jaranwala. As a result, Zarmina, 36, and her 10-year-old son Israr got buried under the debris. The Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and pulled out them from the debris and shifted them to the THQ hospital Jaranwala.