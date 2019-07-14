Call to withdraw taxes

LAHORE: The central Shoora of the Jamaat-e-Islami has called upon the government to withdraw the 17 percent federal excise duty, sales tax and income tax levied in the Malakand Division and former PATA and FATA areas now merged into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A resolution adopted by the Shoora said that after the creation of Pakistan, especially in 1975, these areas had been exempted from such taxes through notification due to their backwardness, poverty and unemployment.

The Shoora said that on one hand, the government had announced a special package for these areas while on the other hand, it had levied such heavy taxes although most of these areas had been ravaged due to terrorism and floods.