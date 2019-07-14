Steps taken for nurses by Punjab govt lauded

LAHORE: Director General Nursing Punjab Ms Kauser Parveen has lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government for the professional training of nurses and said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Raashid proved their capabilities through new policies. She observed this while visiting different sections of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS). Ms Kauser Parveen said that actually Prime Minister Imran Khan had a great vision for health sector and his directions for the uplift of nursing community were appreciated widely which would also help upgrade the existing health system.

She said that induction of FSc girls in nursing sector and degree programme were the main steps which had brought about visible change for the nursing community. She said that facilities for nurses would ultimately help bring about positive change for the nurses and more girls would be joining this noble profession.

The director general nursing Punjab said that there was no doubt that Pakistani nurses were full of talent and they could perform their duties at the national and international level according to the set standards. She said that different nursing colleges in Punjab were preparing nurses who were able to work with the doctor community side by side day and night. She said the nursing community would play it role in proving best service to the ailing humanity.

She asked the nurses to come forward and work with full zeal and for this noble cause and leave no stone unturned in serving the patients. She admired the performance of the nurses of Lahore General Hospital.