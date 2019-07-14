Tax returns’ filing date extended till August 2: FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi on Sunday said that according to Clause 181 AA of The Income Tax Ordinance 2001 it is imperative for the commercial and industrial gas and electricity consumers to become part of the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).

He further said that the last date for filing tax returns for the year 2018 has been extended till August 2. According to state run radio Zaidi in a press release issued from Islamabad urged the people to benefit from this opportunity and file their tax returns timely to avoid difficulties. He said according to the Income Tax Ordinance filing of the tax return is compulsory for those who own a house larger than five hundred square yards or a vehicle over 1000cc.