Hezbollah warns Iran able to bombard Israel

Beirut: The head of Lebanon´s Tehran-backed Hezbollah said Friday that US ally Israel would not be “spared” if a war broke out between the United States and Iran. “Who says that Israel would be spared if a war takes place against Iran?” said Hassan Nasrallah, in an interview broadcast on Hezbollah´s Al-Manar television. “The first to bomb Israel would be Iran”, the head of the Lebanese Shiite movement said.

“Iran is able to bombard Israel with ferocity and force,” Nasrallah said. But “Iran will not start a war, and I don´t think that the United States will go to war against Iran”, he added.

His remarks came after weeks of increasing tensions between the United States and Iran, and as US President Donald Trump steps up his war of words with the Islamic Republic. “When the Americans understand that this war could wipe out Israel, they will reconsider,” Nasrallah said.

“Our collective responsibility in the region is to work towards preventing an American war on Iran,” he said. He said neither Saudi Arabia nor the United Arab Emirates had any interest in a conflict erupting.

On Friday, the US House of Representatives voted to restrict Trump´s ability to attack Iran, voicing fear that his hawkish policies are pushing towards a needless war.

Hezbollah is considered to be a terrorist organisation by the United States, and is the only faction not to have disarmed after Lebanon´s 1975-1990 civil war. But it is also a major political player in the small Mediterranean country, taking 13 seats in parliament last year and securing three posts in the current cabinet.

Nasrallah also said he had decreased the number of his movement´s fighters supporting the Damascus regime in neighbouring war-torn Syria. “The Syrian army has greatly recovered and has found that today it does not need us,” he said. “We are present in every area that we used to be. We are still there, but we don´t need to be there in large numbers as long as there is no practical need,” he said. The head of the Iran-backed Shiite movement, which has been fighting in Syria since 2013, did not give details on the extent of the reduction. Backed by Russia and Iran, the Damascus government has taken back large swathes of territory from rebels and jihadists since 2015, and now controls around 60 percent of the country.