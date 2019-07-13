POA celebrates Olympic Day

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) celebrated the Olympic Day 2019, by organizing various activities for athletes, Olympians, kids and youngsters on Saturday.

Olympic Day is celebrated throughout the world in tribute creation of modern Olympics and the values of Olympism.

The core of the day’s POA program was to connect the elite athletes, Olympians, kids and youngsters with the Olympic values through sporting and educational activities in a unique manner to demonstrate the theme of this year’s Olympic Day i.e. “Sports, Culture & Education Together”. POA strongly believes that the unique blend of sports, education and culture will develop a stronger and integrated community that will contribute in building a better society and a prosperous Pakistan.

The POA team designed programs to attract youngsters and kids to the sporting arena and to share the Olympic values of respect, friendship & excellence; that we believe will go long way in community development. POA has been thriving to contribute in the community prospects as we had successfully launched “Plant Preserve Plant” program last year and that is now a permanent feature of POA’s programs. Likewise POA will continue its efforts to promote the Sports, Culture and Education Together through our National Olympic Academy and Olympic Values Education Program. The Olympic Day, 2019 in Pakistan is all about kids and youngsters participation where they played and learnt with elite athletes, Olympians and dignitaries. The program included Art Work Competition, Exhibition Boxing Bouts, Exhibition Wrestling Match, Exhibition Hockey Match and Olympics Quiz.

The Olympians and elite athletes who are the shining stars of the country also played in different sport with the kids.

Prominent from among them were Olympians Kiran Khan, Rabia Ashiq, Mudassar Asghar, Saleem Nazim, Manzoor Ul Hasan Sr, Khalid Hameed, Tauqeer Dar, Khalid Bashir, Naveed Alam, Kh Junaid, Faisal Karim, Babar Khan, Arshad Hussain while other athletes were Inam Butt, Inayatullah – Young Olympian, Saadi Abass, Noman Karim, Esha Khan, Nooh Dastagir Butt and Talha Talib.