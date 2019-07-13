World Swimming Championships: Chinese divers plunder triple gold

GWANGJU, South Korea: Teenage sensation Lian Junjie and Si Yajie sparked a golden treble for Chinese divers on Saturday by sweeping to victory in the mixed 10-metre synchro final in Gwangju.

Chen Yiwen made it two out of two in the women’s one-metre springboard, before Xie Siyi and Cao Yuan completed a Chinese hat-trick in the men’s synchro three-metre springboard. Eighteen-year-old Lian retained the title he won with Rio Olympic champion Ren Qian in Budapest two years ago as he and Si racked up a winning total of 346.14 points — a whopping 35 points clear of their nearest rivals. Russian pair Ekaterina Beliaeva and Viktor Minibaev were distant runners-up on 311.28 points followed by Mexicans Maria Jose Sanchez and Jose Balleza Isaias, who took bronze with 287.64.

For Si, who took silver behind Ren in the women’s 10m platform at the 2016 Rio Games, it was a fourth world title.

She captured the 10m gold as a 14-year-old at the 2013 Barcelona championships, won the mixed synchro with Tai Xiaohu in Kazan two years later and partnered Ren to victory in the women’s 10m synchro in 2017. Britain’s Robyn Birch and Noah Williams narrowly missed out on a medal in the first of three diving finals on Saturday.

Chen barely made a splash as she breezed to gold in the one-metre springboard with a 285.45 points total, comfortably clear of American Sarah Bacon and South Korean Kim Su-ji, who earned the day’s biggest cheer after claiming the host nation’s first medal.

Xie and Olympic champion Cao were also too strong for their rivals as they stormed to gold with 439.74 points, with Britain’s Jack Laugher and Daniel Goodfellow taking silver and Mexico’s Yahel Castillo and Juan Manuel Hernandez the bronze. All 13 diving events count as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Rasovszky roars to 5km world open water swim title: Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky stormed to the men’s five-kilometre open water title in a brutal race Saturday, winning the first gold medal of the world swimming championships in South Korea.

The 22-year-old clocked 53 minutes, 22.10 seconds in choppy conditions with Frenchman Logan Fontaine edging out Canada’s Eric Hedlin to take silver just over 11 seconds behind at Yeosu EXPO Ocean Park, around 100 kilometres south of the competition host city Gwangju. Rasovszky, who completed the 5km and 25km double at last year’s European championships, went out aggressively and never allowed himself to get sucked by the pack in a race that began two hours early because of the threat of bad weather.

The Hungarian did briefly trade the lead with Fontaine on the fifth lap of nine but the Frenchman was unable to sustain the pressure and faded over the final laps before mounting a furious late fightback for silver, improving on his European bronze.

Fontaine suggested he might look to qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics in the pool.

“I’m super-pleased,” he said. “But it may be the right dynamic for me to try that — why not?” Hedlin was delighted with bronze, six years after taking silver at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona.