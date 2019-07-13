Milne expects Guptill to fire in final

LONDON: When New Zealand reached the World Cup final in 2015, Martin Guptill was one of the chief reason behind their success. But the big-hitting opener, who was World Cup’s top-scorer four years ago, has flopped miserably in the current edition.

Guptill has scored just one fifty in nine matches and his biggest contribution to the New Zealand campaign so far was a direct hit that ran MS Dhoni out in the semifinal against India.

But despite his lean patch, team-mates are keeping faith in Guptill’s match-winning abilities. New Zealand pacer Adam Milne believes Guptill will return to form in Sunday’s final against England. “New Zealand have the batting firepower,” said Milne. “Martin hasn’t fired yet, but he is a world-class batsman. He has a double hundred in a World Cup quarterfinal just four years ago.

“You can look at it one way and say that he is struggling. Or you can look the other way and say that it is his time to shine. “What better place to turn up than in the final? He has a lot of power in there but also no little skill. “Kane (Williamson) and Ross (Taylor) can help grow the score through the overs, build a partnership and give the team a chance to go big at the end as well.

“New Zealand come into most games as underdogs and we don’t mind that tag,” added Milne. “We have played some tight games and it is good to come into the final knowing you have come out on top when it has got tight. “The boys will be really excited.

“It is a good thing, we have five guys that have been there and played in a final before and tasted that bitter disappointment. “They will be fired up and come out all guns blazing and take it to England. “The bowling is key up the top.

“If England get off to a flyer they are hard to stop, but if you can get some early wickets you can restrict teams to a total that in a final is what you want. “You just have to keep taking wickets, that has been the trend since the last World Cup. If you don’t take them you are normally looking at a 300-plus total.