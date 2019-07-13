close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Haider Lions Club victorious

Sports

July 14, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Haider Lions Club outclassed Choudhary Sports by 75 runs in the Rawalpindi District Inter-Club Cricket Championship at HIT Taxila Ground.

Batting first, Haider Lions scored 160 run in allotted 20 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Shahab Zada struck 42 with Yousaf Pathan hitting up 33 runs from winning side. From Choudhary Sports Afzal Javed (2-32) and Abdullah (2-23) bowled well. Choudhary Sports could only manage 85 runs before being bowled out. Afzal Javed (18) and M. Khizar (12) were the only batsmen reaching double figures. Adnan Arif (3-12) and Agha Mir (3-22) were outstanding for Lions.

