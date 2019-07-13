close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Parliamentary cricket team greeted

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

LAHORE: DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has congratulated Pakistan Parliamentary cricket team on defeating Bangladesh by nine wickets in the final of Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup at Lord’s cricket ground.

In his felicitation message on Saturday, Sarwar praised the performance of Pakistan Parliamentary cricket team. The lawmakers from Pakistan, England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh and Afghanis­tan participated in the 4-day event.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Sarwar has expressed his heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of hockey legend Olympian Brig (retd) Abdul Hameed popularly known as Brig Hameedi. Sarwar lauded the services of Brig Hameedi for the cause of Pakistan hockey.

