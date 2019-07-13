Military planes to bring fans to Egypt if Algeria reaches final

ALGIERS: Algeria’s hopes of winning their first Africa Cup of Nations for 29 years will be boosted by the arrival of another 600 fans on board military planes should they reach Friday’s final.

The Ministry of Defence told AFP that six military planes will be used to shuttle supporters of the Desert Foxes to Cairo for the final if they beat Nigeria in Sunday’s semifinal. Ten Air Algeria planes will deliver 1,400 supporters for the semifinal.

If Algeria beat Nigeria they will face either Senegal or Tunisia in the final.

According to a statement received by AFP, the Algerian Ministry of Defence said that, in that event, the army high command had taken the decision in conjunction with the Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui to add the six military planes so that “600 Algerians supporters can cheer on and encourage the national team and motivate them to win this important continental trophy.”