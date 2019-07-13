LRC hosts six Tora Bora races today

LAHORE: Six Tora Bora Plate races of different classes and divisions have been lined up at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

First three of the six races are of 900 metres distance while the rest of three are of 1000 metres run.

First race favourite for win Naveed Choice, place Magic and fluke Hockey Star while other participants are Lucky Time, Naroobi, Great Khan, Golden Beauty, Lahori Badshah, Again Dil Wali, Aaban Prince, Khan Gul, Tell Me and Great Queen.

Second race favourite for win Lovely Poma, place Zahid Love and fluke Sheba while other participants are Dil De Ruba, Crazy Doll, Bet of The Day, Alex, Big Lady, She Is Rawal and Beach Beauty.

Third race favourite for win Anmole One, place Noor-e-Sehar and fluke King Queen while other participants are Turab Prince, Mehmoor Princess, Red Boy and Good Action.

Fourth race favourite for win Helena, place Maradona and fluke Nice One while other participants are Faizi Choice, Punjabi Rawaj, Believe Me, Chan Punjabi, War of Will, Ramba Redhum and Moman Princess.

Fifth race favourite for win Costa Rica, place Wali Choice and fluke Secret Lady while other participants are Miss Mohni Road, Prince of Lion, Wahab Choice, Bright Gold and Salam-e-Dera.

Sixth race favourite for win Abbas Princess, place Natalia and fluke Banjo while other participants are Blue Max, Chamak, She, Buzkushi, Neeli De Malika, Race The Moon, Afzaal Choice and Big Foot.