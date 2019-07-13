Shah misses Budapest, Zagreb GPs due to financial issues

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier judoka and 2020 Tokyo Olympics prospect Shah Hussain missed Budapest Grand Prix and will also miss Zagreb Grand Prix to be held later this month due to financial issues.

Both the events serve as Olympic qualifiers and missing both will dent the Olympian’s qualifying chance for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Budapest Grand Prix will conclude on Sunday (today) while Zagreb Grand Prix will be held in Zagreb, Croatia, from July 26 to 28.

However a source in the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) told ‘The News’ that Shah along with Qaiser Afridi, Tokyo—based Amina Toyoda and a couple of other Pakistan-based judokas would be fielded in the World Championships to be held from August 25-31 in Tokyo.

On May 21, 2019, PJF had written a letter to the federal minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and had informed the minister about its plan that the federation would focus on Shah, Qaiser and Amina for tests for Olympic seats. The IPC then wrote a letter to PJF on June 17 in which the ministry had sought complete plans from the federation.

This correspondent learnt that the federation had already forwarded plan to the ministry and is waiting for its response.

In a bid to earn Olympic seat a judoka has to feature in majority of the Olympic qualifying events. Shah, who is the first fighter in the history of Pakistan to have played in Olympics, needs maximum participation in Olympic qualifiers if he wants to ensure his second successive participation in the world’s most prestigious event to be held in Tokyo next summer.

A senior official of PJF still hopes that Shah would be able to bring himself in top 50 if he featured in at least four events this year. “No doubt missing a couple of events this month will affect his overall position in the end but I am confident if he features in at least four events this year then he can improve his ranking. Next year too he will have to participate in more qualifiers and hopefully he will be in a very good position at the end of qualification period next year to press for Olympic seat,” the official said.

Shah had qualified on continental quota in 2016 for Rio Olympics.

Meanwhile the PJF does not plan to field him Brasilia Grand Prix to be held in Brazil from October 6-8. However the PJF confirmed on Saturday that he along with a few others would feature in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam (October 24-26), Perth Oceania Open (November 3-4, Osaka Grand Slam (November 22-24 and Asian Open (November 29 to December 2).

The PJF will provide plan for 2020 to the government after checking the schedule for the next year’s qualifying events. Both Shah and Amina are undergoing training at their adopted hometown Tokyo.

The qualifying phase of judo spans over a couple of years and in the end the fighters are allocated seats on the basis of world and continental rankings.