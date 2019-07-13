Three more held for murder of nine of a family

MULTAN: Police on Saturday arrested three more accused who had fled after killing nine members of a family on July 2.

A police official who is member of the investigation team told The News that the Anti-Terrorism Court had granted four days physical remand of the accused.

The police had arrested Ajmal and his father Zafar and recovered weapons from their custody on July 2 when Ajmal in connivance with the accused had killed nine members of his family and burnt their bodies on suspicion on the character of his wife.

After the arrest of three more people, all accused persons had been arrested in the case. It is pertinent to mention here that Ajmal had killed his wife and eight other members of her family at Hassanabad Gate No 1 area for honour on July 2.